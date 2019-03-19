Evelyn “Sit” Millar
LACONIA — Evelyn “Sit” June Westover Millar, best friend and champion to her family and many others, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at home, with her daughters Lynn and Sally at her side.
She was born June 1, 1930, in Colchester, Vermont, to Damon and Mildred Westover.
Evelyn and her sister, Mary, were the best of friends and shared the same birthday two years apart. They were raised for many years in “The Valley” in Cambridge, Vermont, where they were shaped by rural living on the farm and love of family.
Evelyn attended Plymouth Teachers College and boarded at the Millars’ house while attending school. It was there she met the love of her life, John. They married on June 14, 1952, and made their home in Laconia.
Evelyn first taught elementary school at Washington Street School in Laconia, until they started their family. She returned to teaching at St. James Nursery School when her youngest daughter attended. Evelyn also enjoyed teaching at Our Lady of the Lakes and Holy Trinity before retiring in 1993.
She was always delighted when she was recognized by her former students.
Evelyn was always active. Shopping was a favorite pastime. She and John shared their love of the outdoors, gardening, skiing, and sailing with their daughters, friends and grandchildren when possible. A particular favorite of hers was winning a round of mini-golf with her grandchildren.
They were active members of the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club, the Congregational Church of Laconia, and enjoyed traveling with Prestige Plus. Evelyn was also an active member of Garden Club, Friendship Club, and was an eager volunteer with the Got Lunch Program. She was also a talented painter. Her paintings can be found on the walls of the residences of many of her friends and family.
Evelyn leaves her daughters, Lynn and her husband Mark Richards of Florida, and Sally Reilly of Massachusetts; grandchildren Casey and his wife Melissa Richards, Jillian Richards, and Matthew Reilly. Her heart was also captured by her great-grandchildren, Kealan and Ansley. Evelyn is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Howard of Laconia, and Barbara Millar of Kittery, Maine,; and many nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 69 Pleasant St., Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations can be made in Evelyn's name to the GOT Lunch Program, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
