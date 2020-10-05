TUFTONBORO — Ethelanne Elmer Light was born March 14, 1933 in Egg Harbor, NJ to Walter and Ethel Elmer. After contracting pneumonia at age 2, her father Walter, a pharmacist, stayed up nights caring for her and eventually succumbed to pneumonia himself. After her father’s untimely passing, she moved with her mother and siblings to a Philadelphia suburb to live with family.
After graduating high school, her adventurous and ambitious spirit prevailed and Anne embarked on amazing lifetime experiences that included traveling to work in Hawaii and learning to surf, traveling alone to Italy by ship and train, working in the prominent city of San Francisco, and managing a hotel service in Alta, Utah, where she met her husband Jerry (who was there for Army avalanche training) on the slopes. Their first encounter they talked and learned that they shared the same birthday. Jerry told her she had no choice at that point, and they embarked on their 60-plus year loving relationship.
Anne and Jerry settled in California where they lovingly brought their children, Karen, Heidi and Brett into the world. They later moved to Montana and started a rural life suited for raising children in the midst of nature, where she managed their small family farm.
Prior to starting their family, Anne taught Montessori school, and while in Montana Anne founded her own art studio and taught pottery classes. As her children grew Anne served as a hospice volunteer, traveled as a missionary to the Dominican Republic, Chile, Ecuador, Norway, Peru, and even Mongolia among many other countries. Anne also served as the president of the local international study abroad program, and finished her baccalaureate degree in teaching. She was an active church member and lived the gospel through her daily actions.
Anne and Jerry eventually retired and moved east, first to Massachusetts and eventually to Tuftonboro, NH. She remained active, serving in their community by doing household chores for families and single parents with young newborns, worked alongside Jerry as conservation ranger on Nantucket Island for seven summers, and despite the effect of her Parkinson’s, participated actively in a local hiking group and hiked weekly spring to fall for several years.
Anne had a magnetic personality and because of this made many lifelong friends. She lived every day fully and embraced each moment and by doing so brought this same spirit alive in each of the family members and those close to her.
All that met her knew that she was strong and a champion to the end yet displayed a constant gracefulness that transcends all boundaries. We take comfort that she is at peace now and that she continues to bring light and strength to all of us through her many examples.
Anne is survived by her husband, Jerry; her daughters, Karen Light, (Arlington, MA), Heidi Deacon; and her son, Brett Light (Sacramento, CA); as well as her grandchildren, Sarah DesRosier, Meganne DesRosier, William Deacon, Charles Deacon, and Elisabeth Deacon. She is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Elmer Blake (Holland, PA)
In Anne's honor a Memorial will be held on October 10, 2020 at Lord's Funeral Home 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. at 23 Club Lane, Wolfeboro, NH 03894. We will take time to quietly reflect and pay reverence to her memory.
Along with Anne, we are passionate to further all research and support to fight Parkinson’s disease. Per her request, we ask that any contributions be made to America Parkinson’s Disease Association. Gifting can be made to at this site: https://www.apdaparkinson.org/get-involved/memorial-and-tribute-gifts/
