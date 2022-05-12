Ellwyn F. Hayslip, Jr. (Skip) died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
He was born in Burlington, Vermont on April 3, 1951, to Ellwyn F. Hayslip and Josephine Buck Hayslip who were both educators. His early life was spent in Johnson, Vermont, and Topton, Pennsylvania, before coming to Rumney, New Hampshire, in 1961. Somewhere along the line he picked up his brother, Steven. In 1966 the family moved to Littleton, New Hampshire, where Skip made many lifelong friends, including Russ and Rick and Rick and Jeff.
Following a meandering college career Skip graduated with a degree in unlimited potential. Soon after, while working as a lift attendant at Gunstock, he met Sally Fortier who became the love of his life. They moved to North Carolina to begin their careers. In 1978 they married. In 1980 they got homesick. In 1981 they returned home to Concord, New Hampshire, where Sally began a 24-year career at Concord Hospital. Skip was lucky enough to fall in with Pete Hodgkins and together they developed Audio of New England into a thriving Main Street business.
In 1986 Skip and Sally moved to Canterbury where they made their home. Two wonderful people soon joined them, Ellwyn IV born in 1989 and Graham born in 1991. In 1991 Skip joined Bankers Life and Casualty where he worked for the rest of his days. During his career at Bankers, he was fortunate enough to have the help and friendship of many people, especially Dave Tinkham.
Skip loved the Red Sox and the Bruins, hiking (all 48!), cooking, Tom Petty, Warren Zevon, and mid-priced cabernet. He especially loved living in Canterbury and was very active volunteering in many local endeavors.
No one has been as lucky as he to have had such wonderful sons and a caring wife. They can do anything. He loved them with all of his heart. Another family member is Steven M. Hayslip up high in Oak Creek, Colorado.
Some sort of celebration will be held at some point in the future by someone, probably Sally, who loves a party.
Many thanks go out to Dr. Peter Crow and Dr. Julia Burdick and the caring staff at Bayada Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either The Jimmy Fund, Bayada Hospice, or the Go-Fund-Me campaign for the Canterbury Country Store. Enjoy every sandwich.
