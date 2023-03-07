Ellen Cosgrove, 72

LACONIA — Ellen (Spurr) Cosgrove, 72, of Endicott Street N, passed away at her home with her loving husband by her side, on Monday, March 6, one day after her 72nd birthday.
Ellen was born on March 5, 1951, on an Indian Reservation, where her father was a teacher, in Riverton, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Franklin and Jean (Moulton) Spurr. They later moved to Laconia where she spent the rest of her life.
She was a 60+ year communicant at the First United Methodist Church of Gilford. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science from UNH. She also had advanced degrees from Notre Dame College, Manchester and Plymouth State, to allow her to do school counseling, an area at which she excelled.
Ellen was always active in various clubs, committees, activities and causes. She enjoyed the challenge of making everybody’s day better. Helping others was a mainstay of her life. She could be found with a good book, a new recipe, new pictures of her grandchildren, or providing perspective on a number of views.
Her 28-year marriage to Mike in 1996 provided her with new horizons about building their new dream home and traveling. In 2017, she accepted her husband’s challenge to “Sell the house. Buy a van. Go for a ride.” A ride that included several states, snowbirding in Arizona, and then driving to Alaska and back to Arizona, plus several more travels, especially along the Maine coast.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Michael Cosgrove; her stepson, Chris Cosgrove and his family; her brothers, David Spurr and his wife Lina and their family in Deadham, Massachusetts, and Phil Spurr and his wife Sherry and their family in Concord; one niece, and three nephews, plus scattered family members. Ellen is predeceased by her parents who were longtime teachers at Laconia High School.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the many volunteers and to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association who provided excellent care for Ellen.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m,. at the First United Methodist Church of Gilford, 18 Wesley Way, Gilford, NH 03249.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110, or to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.