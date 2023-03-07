Ellen Cosgrove, 72

Ellen Cosgrove, 72

LACONIA — Ellen (Spurr) Cosgrove, 72, of Endicott Street N, passed away at her home with her loving husband by her side, on Monday, March 6, one day after her 72nd birthday.

Ellen was born on March 5, 1951, on an Indian Reservation, where her father was a teacher, in Riverton, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Franklin and Jean (Moulton) Spurr. They later moved to Laconia where she spent the rest of her life.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.