ALTON — Ellen Alburger Koehler, age 75, of Alton, NH, passed away at her home on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Ellen was born on May 4, 1946, to Margaret and Raymond Alburger in Philadelphia, PA. As a child, Ellen's family would vacation at Lake Winnipesaukee and her dream was to always move there.
Ellen started college to become a special needs teacher but when she met her roommate’s brother, Willis "Skip," plans changed. Ellen and Skip married in 1967 and moved to Doylestown, PA, where they lived for more than 50 years. Ellen worked as a sail maker in Montgomeryville, PA, and then in retail at the Cookery Ware Shop in Peddler's Village. In her spare time she spent countless hours volunteering for the Boy Scouts and high school band.
After retiring, Ellen and Skip moved to Alton, NH. Finally in NH full time, Ellen spent her time bird watching, loons were her favorite, and found a new passion with little boats. Ellen and Skip joined the Back Bay Skippers where she learned to become the score keeper.
Ellen is survived by her husband Willis “Skip” Kohler, children Heidi and Kent, and grandchildren Amanda, Jordan and Courtney.
A memorial service will be held at Lord Funeral Home on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the New Hampshire Boat Museum, PO Box 1195, Wolfeboro Falls, NH 03896.
Life is short, make the most of it and spend every day as if it is your last.
