Elizabeth LaCroix, 90

LACONIA — Elizabeth “Bette” LaCroix passed away peacefully at St. Francis Home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the age of 90.
Elizabeth was born on June 26, 1932, in Nashua to the late Maurice Hamel and Hazel (Moody) Hamel.
Bette is survived by her three sons, David LaCroix and his wife Dawn of Belmont, Craig LaCroix and Deborah Tyrrell of Pittsfield, and Jeffrey LaCroix of Hillsboro; nine grandchildren, Katharine Sanchez, Nakayla LaCroix, Christopher LaCroix, Kanon Catano, Christian LaCroix, Tulia McCoo, Olivia LaCroix, Lindsay Fontanez, and Timothy Beaulieu; sister-in-law, Betty Ann Hamel; cousin, Joan Hallyburton whom she loved dearly; nieces and nephews, Debra Samaha, Sherry Dickert, Stacey Haerr, LuAnn Moody, TJ Hallyburton, Kenneth Hamel and Christopher Hamel; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Bette was predeceased by her husband, Bernard LaCroix and her brother, William Hamel.
Bette was a daughter of the America Revolution. She graduated from Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing in Jamaica Plain, Boston and worked as a school nurse in the Laconia School District for the majority of her working career.
After retiring from nursing, Bette mastered the art of making teddy bears. She was well-known for the beautiful bears she would make out of mohair or an old family stole or mink coat. Each bear was carefully crafted to become a treasured family item for whoever was lucky enough to receive one.
Bette was always up for a good time and wanted to be part of all family events or gatherings. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Always interested to hear about your day or catch up on things, unlimited phone minutes were a wonderful thing! Bette was an avid reader, she loved cooking, tending to her flowers, gardening, boating, and spending time at the lake or the ocean. She was a volunteer for many years at LRGH.
Right up until the end, Bette was off shopping, going to lunch, and enjoying ice cream with her dear friend, Marena.
Her family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis home for the wonderful care Bette received there.
Services will be private
In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to CHAD (Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth) Geisel Office of Development, 1 Medical Center Drive Lebanon, NH 03756.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
