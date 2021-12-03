CLOVIS, Calif. — Elizabeth (Betty Dumais) Haslam, 77, of Clovis California passed away suddenly on November 3rd, 2021.
Betty is survived by her loving husband Gordon; her sons, Gordon (wife Rachel) and Gary (wife Stephanie); and three grandsons, Carson, Brian, and Sean.
Betty loved being called Elizabeth but knew that family and friends in New Hampshire called her Betty. Being the youngest she was known as Betty Boop by her siblings. She was a fan of Elvis and called her little dog Elvis. Betty enjoyed arranging flowers, going to yard sales, and taking walks with Elvis.
Betty and Gordon would visit NH as often as they could. She loved seeing the leaves change and having the weather not being so hot like at home in California. Our NH family was so lucky to seen her this past September.
She is predeceased by her parents, Wilfred and Anna Dumais; three brothers, Robert, Gerald and Dickey; and two sisters, Charlotte and Anita. She is survived by her sister, Priscilla Clavitte; sisters-in-law, Teresa Dumais, Linda Dickinson and Patsy Hurd; brother-in-law Mike; and several nieces and nephews.
Your love for life, family, and sense of humor will always be in our hearts.
In memory of Elizabeth (Betty) Haslam can be mailed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
