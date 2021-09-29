Elizabeth 'Betsy' Gagnon, 70

HAMPTON — Elizabeth Harris Gagnon, 70, of Hampton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro after a period of failing health. Betsy was born in Melrose, MA, on January 13, 1951, a daughter of the late Robert B. and Marcia E. (Wells) Harris.
She grew up in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High with the Class of 1969. Betsy then entered the University of New Hampshire where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1973 and subsequently her Master's Degree in Education in 1974. She loved children and taught third and fourth grades at both the Centre and Marston Schools in Hampton. Betsy retired from teaching in 2003 after more than 29 years in the classroom.
Family was always most important to Betsy and she loved the summers at the family cottage on Long Island in Lake Winnipesaukee. These were very special times at the cottage that had been in her family for generations.
Betsy was also active in her seacoast community. She was a faithful parishioner of Hampton's First Congregational Church and a member of the Seacoast Education Association and the Seacoast Community Women's Group.
She is survived by her husband of over 46 years, Brooks D. Gagnon of Hampton; and also leaves her daughter, Amy Angove, and her husband, Philip, of Sacramento, CA; her grandchildren, Gabrielle and Jamison; her brother, Robert B. Harris, and his wife, Lori, of Hanover; and her sister, Kathryn Richardson, and her husband, Irv, of Peterborough; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. For details, please contact the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home in Hampton at 603-926-6500.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/donate or to God's Baby Closet, c/o Hampton Congregation Church, 127 Winnacunnet Rd., Hampton, NH 03842.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Betsy's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall or for additional information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.