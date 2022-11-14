LACONIA — Elaine C. Carrier, 85, of County Drive, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Belknap County Nursing Home.
Elaine was born on August 29, 1937, in Laconia, to the late Ralph and Blanche (Campbell) Osgood.
Elaine was a machine operator at Allen Rogers. She loved playing bingo and scratch tickets with her great-nieces and nephews. Elaine also loved venturing out for yard sales with her friends.
Elaine is survived by her nieces, Ann Russo and Kris Miller; her nephews, Newel Osgood Jr. and Michael Russo; her great-nieces, Bianca Russo and Jessica and her husband Chris Walker; her great-nephews, Joey Russo, James Russo, and Dennis; her great-great nieces, Lilith Mitton and Adelaide Walker; as well as many other nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Roger Carrier; her brothers, Newel Osgood Sr., and Albert Osgood; her sister, Barbara Osgood; and her niece, Caroline.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
