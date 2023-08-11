Eileen M. Varoski, 81

BELMONT — Eileen M. (O'Donnell) Varoski, 81, of Belmont and Naples, Florida, left our world on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at home surrounded by the love and support of family. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this spring, yet amazingly continued to engage with friends and family until this past week, creating wonderful new memories over the past few months.
She was born on May 8, 1942, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to James E. and Helen B. (McGuigan) O'Donnell.
She was raised and educated in Lowell, graduating from Lowell High School in 1959. Enriched by her training with the Sisters of St. Mary in Buffalo, New York, she returned to Lowell to further her studies and prepare for her role as an educator. She graduated from Lowell State Teachers College and then went on to earn her master's of education degree. She started her local teaching career in Dracut and then taught in Lowell elementary schools until her retirement. Teaching children across the city was her calling and this vocation enriched her life as greatly as she enriched the lives of others. The friendships made with colleagues were powerful and lasting, with chats and visits as recent as the week she left our earth.
Eileen married John A. Varoski Jr., in November of 1970, at St. Patrick’s Church in Lowell, the church where she received previous sacraments of her faith. Eileen and John raised two children and were blessed with six beautiful grandchildren. Perhaps, the greatest gifts Eileen shared with us were her roles as mother and mentor. She was loving, supportive and encouraging. She demonstrated true dedication to her family and values. She was a wonderful exemplar of support, encouraging her children and grandchildren in academics, athletics and the arts. She enjoyed celebrating her family members’ accomplishments, and remained a consistent support to loved ones during difficult days.
Eileen and John socialized often and traveled to many beautiful places, building a fabulous reservoir of cherished memories. As a couple, they enjoyed many special times with incredible friends in Lowell, New Hampshire and Florida, and Eileen reminisced about great moments and experiences over the past months. They opened their home to many, and welcomed friends of their children and grandchildren as if they were their own. These recent weeks were no exception to the door being open, as many visited and some stayed a few nights.
Eileen truly lived a life guided by her faith, attending Mass regularly and participating in her parish community. She volunteered for years at St. Vincent DePaul in the Lakes Region of NH and in Naples. She was active in many community organizations and loved the connections she made. She will be truly missed, but her memory and spirit will live through each of us who were touched by her love and kindness here on earth.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Varoski Jr.; daughter, Stacy Varoski Sorrell; son, David Varoski; six grandchildren, whom she loved beyond measure, Brendan, Alexandra, Michaela, Ryan, Katie and Sophia; sister-in-law, Joan Varoski; nephews, nieces, cherished cousins and lifelong friends who became family. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, M. Joan O’Donnell; brother, William O’Donnell; and many beloved family members.
The entire family would like to extend much thanks to the hospice team and recent health care providers for their integral part in Eileen’s last months with us. Their knowledge, guidance, compassion and care allowed for many comfortable days with positive energy and spirit.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m., at Saint Joseph Parish, 96 Main St., Belmont, NH 03220.
A private burial will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family asks that you consider supporting one of the following organizations that were dear to Eileen: Sisters of St. Mary of Buffalo NY, 245 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, NY 14213; St. Vincent de Paul Society, 4451 Mercantile Ave., Naples FL 34104; or St. Joseph Parish of Belmont, NH, P.O. Box 285, Belmont, NH 03220.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
