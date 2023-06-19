 Edward J. Shoemaker, 62

LACONIA — Edward "Ed" Joseph Shoemaker, 62, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 15, at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, after a brief illness.
He was born Sept. 22, 1960, in Royal Oak, Michigan, to William and Mary (Goodsell) Shoemaker. He was a loving husband to his wife, Jean (Macintosh) for over 33 years.
Ed spent his early years in Sterling Heights, and Pleasant Ridge, Michigan, before moving to Royal Oak as a teenager. He was a 1978 graduate of Clarence M. Kimball High School in Royal Oak. Upon graduation he attended Stevens School of the Bible Lenox, Massachusetts, where he studied the Bible and learned how to share his faith in Jesus with other people. He finally settled in Laconia, where he served for many years with his wife, Jean, as a member of the Bible Speaks Church in Lakeport. He enjoyed driving the church’s “Blue Bus” that picked up many children and young people for the youth activities at the church. He played saxophone in the church band and took part in going door-to-door sharing the Gospel (John 3:16) and his faith in Christ.
Ed had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick to laugh at corny jokes and elaborate puns, and playing harmless practical jokes. He enjoyed watching procedural crime dramas on TV, playing strategy-related board games and coloring pictures of super heroes.
In addition to his loving wife Jean, Ed is survived by his siblings, Susan Shoemaker Silberzahn and Robert E. Shoemaker and their families.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 1, at 11 a.m., at Bible Speaks, 40 Belvidere St., Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or to Bible Speaks Church, 40 Belvidere St., Laconia, NH 03246 in Ed's name.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
