DANBURY — Edward “Eddy” R. DeFelice Jr. of Danbury, NH, born and raised in Dedham, MA, passed away on April 25, 2021. He was the beloved son of the late Edward DeFelice Sr. and Florence (Fate) DeFelice of Dedham, MA.
Eddy is survived by his brothers Wayne DeFelice of Middleboro and his wife Christine, Paul DeFelice of Dedham; niece, Amy DeFelice; nephew, Wayne DeFelice; and their families, as well as many cousins.
Eddy enjoyed living in New Hampshire and loved the outdoors. In earlier years he loved to play football and hockey. He always enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards with family and being with friends. One of Eddy’s greatest passions in life was riding his motorcycle. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation at George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High Street, Dedham, on Friday, May 7, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
