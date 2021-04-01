HOLDERNESS — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Edward on March 12, 2021, at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Windham, NH. He was 82. Ed was born in Jamaica, Long Island, New York, on November 13, 1938, the only child of Ambrose and Anna Louise (Schanz) Felten.
In 1947, after vacationing for many summers on Squam Lake, Ed’s family decided to escape the fast-paced life of the city and make Holderness, NH, their permanent home. It was then that Ed got his first experience with a one room schoolhouse. Ed graduated from Meredith High School in June 1956, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years. Following basic training, he was assigned to serve with the K-9 division of the military police in Morocco, North Africa.
On August 19, 1962, Ed married the love of his life, Beverly (Racine) at St. Charles Church in Meredith, NH. Together they enjoyed 58 ½ years of marriage. Ed worked for several years as a grocery manager and then decided to pursue a career in computer programming. After completing a 9-month evening course in 1968, he secured his first job at the American Guernsey Cattle Club in Peterborough, NH. In 1972, he accepted a position with Centronics Data Computer Corporation in Hudson, NH, until their closing in 1987. His last employment was with Guilford Rail System in Billerica, Mass., where he retired in 2006 as a systems analyst.
Ed has enjoyed many pastimes over the years including boating, fishing, water skiing, photography, reading, and aviation. Since childhood he has also had an intense interest in trains, both as a model railroader and rail fan. He has been a member of the Boston & Maine Railroad Historical Society for many years. Ed also worked on the restoration of the Boston and Maine steam locomotive No. BM 410 which is located on Dutton Street in Lowell, Mass.
Ed was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him as a kind, honest, generous, fun loving man. Family members include his wife, Beverly; twin daughters, Carole Felten of Holderness, NH and Suzanne (Felten) Dionne and husband, Steven, of Litchfield, NH; two cherished granddaughters, Donna Plante of Concord, NH and Angela (Plante) Desper of Salem, Mass.
A graveside service will be held in May for family and friends at Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, 926 NH Route 175, Holderness, NH.
The Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith, NH will be assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ed’s name to Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 21 Searles Road, P.O. Box 420, Windham, NH 03087.
We wish to thank the staff members for their loving and compassionate care during his stay at their facility. To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
