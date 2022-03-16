Douglas J. Petersen, 69

CENTER BARNSTEAD — Douglas "Doug" John Petersen, 69, of Webster Lane, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Doug was born on March 21, 1952 in Winchester, MA. He was the son of Edwin and Yolanda (Taddeo) Petersen.
Doug attended Arlington High School and remained close with the lifelong friends he made there. After getting married and starting a family he worked for the family business making flower baskets and security at the Lahey Clinic. He moved to Barnstead in 1984, as the Owner of the Half Moon Country Store in Alton. Here he met many friends that would remain with him throughout his life.
Doug’s favorite job, the one in which he excelled the most, was being a dad; whether it was going to the batting cages, on the road teaching his kids and their friends how to drive, or in the kitchen whipping together an Italian feast. He always went out of his way to make sure he never missed a sporting event, or a play, his children, or their friends were involved in. Doug was readily available if you needed life advice or a couch to sleep on. He was a proud grandfather of adoring grandchildren, who lovingly called him “Popeye,” and Popeye lived to spend as much time with them as possible. No matter the activity. An evening playing the game of LIFE or simply just chatting about everything under the sun.
A favorite pastime of Doug’s was fantasy football. He passionately and painstakingly spent hours each week working on his line-up, knowing it was a great way to keep in close contact with a group of friends. He was an avid Patriots, Red Sox, and Celtics fan, and could often be found watching a game, or discussing the state of his beloved teams with anyone fortunate enough to cross his path. Always willing to lend a hand in any way he could. He loved being in the driveway waxing the family's cars. Doug adored dogs, all dogs, and was always willing to “dog sit” for family and friends. It was rare to meet Doug and not immediately like him.
Douglas is survived by his daughter, Jill Desruisseaux and her husband Corey of Gilford; his son, Derek Petersen and long time girlfriend Sierra Rollins of Center Barnstead; and his daughter, Lindsey Petersen and her long time boyfriend Mike Trask of Center Barnstead; his unofficial son, Adam Sainsbury of Center Barnstead; his sister, Kathy Coan and her husband Ken of North Chelmsford, MA; his brother, David Petersen and his wife Cheryl of Billerica, MA; his two grandchildren, Kayla and Parker Desruisseaux; his loving mother, Yolanda Petersen; his best friend since kindergarten, Dan Silva; and his ex-wife, but only love, Carol Petersen. He is predeceased by his father, Edwin C. Petersen.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with a service at 4:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Celebration of Doug’s Life will follow at the Belknap Mill, 25 Beacon Street East, Laconia.
Burial will take place on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH, 03247, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, in Doug's name.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
