MEREDITH CENTER — Dorothy Hazel Drake, 91, of Meredith Center, died September 14, 2020, at Mountain Ridge Center, in Franklin, NH.
Born in North Woodstock on April 22, 1929, she was the daughter of Charles W. Clark, Jr., and Arline (Blanchard) Schofield.
Dorothy grew up in North Woodstock and New Hampton. She resided in Meredith Center for many years, before moving to Meredith, where she lived for 25 years.
Dorothy was the wife of a farmer and enjoyed baking and selling her baked goods and pies in the Drake Farm Stand. She loved to read, knit and hunt. She worked, as an assembler and in the office, at Anna Lee Dolls, in Meredith.
Dorothy was a past member of the Meredith Baptist Church, and the New Hampton Grange. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, in Meredith.
Dorothy was a Christian woman who had a quick wit and was always full of spark.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Henry Arthur Drake, who died in 1980; her brothers, Eugene Clark, and Daniel Clark; and her granddaughter-in-Law, Karen (Frost) MacDonald.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Ann A. MacDonald and her husband Hughie, of Pittsburg, NH, Kathleen Drake Piper and her partner Frank LaFrance, of Franklin, NH, Charles H. Drake, of Meredith, NH, Jeannine M. Drake and her partner Mark Paulman of Barre, VT; her grandchildren, Pamela, Eugene, Gregory, Britney, Ashley; 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Oakland Cemetery, Meredith Center, on Saturday, Oct. 3rd, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Jeffrey Laliberte, pastor of the Free Will Baptist Church in Meredith Center, will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mountain Ridge Center Resident Council, 7 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
