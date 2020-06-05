LACONIA — Doris McCallum, 87, passed away at home on Monday, June 1, 2020.
She was born December 19, 1932, to Henri A. Levesque and Albina (Dupont) Levesque in Sanford, Maine, where she grew up. Doris attended several colleges, including Westbrook Junior College, Nasson College in Springvale, The University of Southern Maine, Portland-Gorham, and the University of Maine at Orono. She earned a B.A. in Education and a Master’s Degree in Reading/Literacy.
Doris started her teaching career in South Paris, Maine where her family lived for several years. When the family relocated to Sanford, Doris taught for many years in local schools, including the Acton Elementary School, the Lafayette School and the Margaret Chase Smith School, where she was a reading specialist for many years.
Doris relocated to Laconia in 2014 to be near family. She loved her new house and neighborhood where she worked tirelessly in her gardens, made many wonderful friends and became actively involved in her new community. She enjoyed playing bridge and mah jong, and having tea with her friends. She also loved antiquing and refinishing furniture. Over the past few years Doris took up painting and drawing and created many beautiful pieces of art. Her love of life and creative spirit will be missed.
Doris is survived by her brother Raymond Levesque of Palo Alto, California; she was predeceased by her sister Juliette Clarke. She is survived by her three children, Nancy McCallum of Sanford, Maine; Thomas McCallum of Sanford, Maine; Julie Morin and her husband Dennis Morin of Laconia; grandchildren Sarah Morin of Laconia and Jessica McCallum of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was predeceased by her grandson Thomas McCallum, Jr. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. She will be laid to rest at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford, Maine near her parents.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.