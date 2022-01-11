TILTON — We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of Doreen Rita (Coutu) Lord. Doreen passed away at her home surrounded by loving family on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She courageously battled breast cancer for 21 years and never let it rule her life.
Doreen was born on May 13, 1958 in Manchester, the daughter of Roland and Lucille (Mathieu) Coutu.
Doreen was a kind, caring, thoughtful and humble person with a good heart and a radiant smile that she wore frequently. She will be known as the light in the room and the life of the party. The good Lord has given her many blessings.
She loved to sew since age 11. Finishing a project was a feeling of great success. Being a seamstress was her number one passion. Loving the beach was another passion. The smell, toes in the sand, collecting sea glass, the serenity of the waves, breeze brought much happiness to her. She was thankful her friends went with her to the beach. She loved to travel to the Caribbean and to her condo at Myrtle Beach.
She graduated from Manchester West High in 1976. Doreen worked as a paraprofessional for 15 years followed by working in the school system for 26 years. While knowing the money wasn't rewarding, school certainly was. She enjoyed teaching, light houses, going for motorcycle rides, and spending time in her garden tending to her flowers. Doreen fought right to the end.
Doreen is survived by her husband of 43 years, Frank Lord; her two beautiful children, who had given her more joy than anything, Stephanie Lord and Stephen Lord; her cat Jacques; her four fur grandbabies; and her siblings, Raymond Coutu and his wife Priscilla, Donna Blais and her husband Dan, and James Coutu. In addition to her parents, Doreen is predeceased by her sister Debra Coutu.
The family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses at Granite VNA.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., in The Puritan Backroom Restaurant's Function Hall, 245 Hooksett Road, Manchester, NH, 03104.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make memorial donations in Doreen's name to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, 03301, or to any children's organization of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.