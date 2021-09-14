TILTON — Donald T. Haas, 83, of Tilton passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen after a short illness. He was born on September 22, 1937 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, son of the late Donald and Mildred (Thomas) Haas.
Donald moved to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire from New York in 1963. He was employed as a LPN for Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Hospital for many years.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sanbornton where he served as a Deacon and sang in the choir for several years. He was also a member of the New Hampshire Nurses Association.
Donald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia (Smith) Haas of Tilton; his daughters, Cynthia H. Bronson of Laconia, Deborah L. Freni and her husband Joseph of Franklin and Sharon H. Sorette and her husband Bruce of Epsom; his son, Bradley T. Haas of Sanbornton; his seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
As per Donald's wishes there will be no public services held. A private burial will take place at a later time in Franklin Cemetery in Franklin.
Memorial donations in memory of Donald, may be offered to the Franklin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
