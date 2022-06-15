GILFORD — Dominic “Dave” Cannuli, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 11, 2022 at his home in Gilford. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Dave stayed strong until the very end.
Dave was born in Winchester, MA, on May 29, 1947, to Annabelle Beauchamp and Dominic Cannuli. Dave met his wife of 54 years, Catherine “Kate” Cannuli, through a chance encounter at Carol’s Restaurant in Stoneham, MA, when they were teenagers. Kate was with her friends, Dave with his, and the rest was history. After graduating high school, Dave was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1972. Dave was a Sergeant E5 with the 172nd transportation unit in Vietnam. Before deploying to Vietnam, Dave and Kate tied the knot on October 19, 1967.
After his service, Dave owned and operated several different businesses in Massachusetts and New Hampshire while raising his two daughters, Nicole and Kelly, with his wife, Kate. Dave enjoyed fishing, canoeing, and camping in Pittsburg with is wife and two children. The Pittsburg camping tradition was later carried on for multiple years with his two grandchildren, Dominic and Isabelle. Dave’s larger-than-life personality and witty, sometimes crude, sense of humor will be greatly missed. He had the rare ability to turn the average, mundane day into a day worth remembering.
Throughout his lifetime, Dave acquired a wide range of knowledge and could fix practically anything. He was self-taught and often enjoyed reading user manuals and watching “how-to” YouTube videos. Dave always had multiple ongoing projects and enjoyed spending time in his tool shed fixing things. Dave also enjoyed riding his motorcycle in New Hampshire, and Florida during the winter months, with his wife, Kate. Most of all, Dave loved spending time and sharing laughs with his family and close friends.
Dave was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, a niece, a nephew, and his grand-dog Sampson.
He is survived by his wife, Kate Cannuli of Gilford; their Florida rescue cat, Miley; their two daughters, Kelly Cannuli and Nichole Cutter, her husband Tim Cutter; and two grandchildren, Dominic and Isabelle Cutter-Cannuli of Laconia; brother, Larry Canuli of Zirconia, NC; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Lakes Region Hospice, especially Elaine Cartier, for the wonderful care of Dave.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
For those who would like to donate in Dave’s memory, donations can be made to the DAV: Disabled American Veterans Charity or Lakes Region VNA.
