MEREDITH — Dolores Lovina Smith, 98, of Meredith, died July 31, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital, after complications due to a fall.
Born in Topsham, Vermont on March 17, 1922, she was the daughter of Merrill W. and Reta E. (Thurston) Welch.
She grew up and schooled in Vermont and was a graduate of Bradford Academy, in Bradford, VT. She has been a resident of Meredith since 1946.
Dolores worked for the former Meredith Linen Mill, making towels for several years. She was one of the first twelve employees to work for Annalee Dolls, where she spent many years making dolls, and then she worked for former Trues Gift Shop, all in Meredith.
Dolores was a long-time member of the Meredith Congregational Church, Meredith Fire Department Auxiliary, the Order of Eastern Star Ellacoya Chapter #43, and the Lakeside Rebekah Lodge #34.
Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Cecil F. Smith, who died in 2001, and her son Douglas E. Smith, who died in February of this year.
Dolores is survived by her sons, Carl L Smith and his wife Ginger of Groton, NH, Donald E. Smith and his wife Anne of Meredith, 9 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, brother-in-law, Walter Bundy and his wife Gerry of Tilton, many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Route #3, Meredith, on Thursday, Aug. 6th, at 11 a.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Home, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
