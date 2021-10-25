Diane M. Lamprey Kemp, 74

CONCORD — Diane Mary Lamprey Kemp, 74, of Granite Ledges, Concord, NH died on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Granite VNA Hospice House, Concord, following a period of declining health. During her health issues Diane displayed courage, strength, and a sense of dignity and humor throughout.
Diane was born July 19, 1947 in Laconia, NH, the daughter of Stewart G. and Margaret Lamprey. She grew up in Moultonborough and graduated from Inter-Lakes High School, Meredith, in 1965. In 1969 she received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI, majoring in Social Science. Shortly thereafter Diane began a lengthy career in the Human Services field at the NH Dept. of Health and Human Services, Concord, NH. It was a career path she had wanted to pursue since her early teenage years.
On August 10, 1974 Diane married the love of her life, Thomas Kemp. She was predeceased by him on March 22, 2014. Diane is survived by her son, Sean D. Kemp, Laconia; two granddaughters, Emma and Lauren Kemp, both of Concord; her brother, George S. Lamprey of Center Harbor; cousins, Tom and Robert Lamprey formerly of Moultonborough, NH; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Deb and Duncan McNeish, Meredith.
Diane was proficient at and enjoyed various arts and crafts, needlepoint and quilting. She enjoyed the camaraderie while taking classes at the Elegant Ewe in Concord. A voracious, and avid reader Diane especially enjoyed mysteries. Additionally, Diane was a fan and follower of the Boston Celtics, a passion she acquired from her husband, Tom. Diane’s lifelong years were devoted to her loving family, friends, and her pets: Bromley, Bunky, Izzy and Sedgy.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 29 at 11 a.m. at the Mayhew Funeral Home, Meredith. Private burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery, Meredith.
The family would like to express gratitude to the various health providers and support staff that assisted Diane over the past several years including Dartmouth Hitchcock, Concord, Concord VNA, Concord Hospital, Granite Ledges, and the Payson Center, Concord.
Donations in Diane’s memory may be made to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.