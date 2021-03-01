NORTHFIELD — Derek Oliver Rollins, 32, passed away suddenly on February 23, 2021. He was born in Concord, NH, on May 5, 1988, to Dale and Nancy (Oliver) Rollins.
Derek was a free spirit. He loved the outdoors and was an avid snowboarder, mountain biker, hiker and camper. He had a great appreciation of many music genres. His greatest love was for his family. Derek was known for his infectious smile, positive attitude and respect for others.
He resided in Vail, CO, for four years and absolutely loved it. He made many friends that he deeply loved. Wanting to be here for his family, for his mother and father, he made the decision in February 2020 to return home. Thankfully, his family was blessed to have him with them the past year.
Derek was an organ donor, and his selfless act was able to save five lives. It was a testament to his character and made his parents immensely proud.
He is survived by his father and mother, Dale and Nancy Rollins of Northfield; his sisters, Kristina Eddy and her husband Michael of Bedford, April Rollins Gurghian and her husband Claudiu of Macomb, MI, Jillian Rollins and her partner Joe Norlund of Keene; and many nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Charles Tilton Memorial Arch in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations for Derek's final expenses can be made at https://gofund.me/a5673421.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
