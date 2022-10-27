Deborah J. Mitchell

Deborah J. Mitchell

BRIDGEWATER — Deborah Jean (Colby) Mitchell, resident of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on October 26, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was 70 years old.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Gerry Mitchell, her six married children… “Mom” to Brian and Sarah Mitchell, Kevin and Kim Mitchell, Kenny and Shayne Mitchell, Tommy and Rebecca Mitchell, Dorothy and Daniel Ellis, and Pamela and Robert Harmon. ”Grammy” to Maddy, Colby, Tori, Jake, Kate, Emily, Reid, Zach, Summer, Pemi, Caroline, Violet, Miles, Natalie, Ruby, Jack, and Juniper. Sister to Claudia Thurber, Linda Camp, Kathy Goguen, Robert Colby, and Marsha Sproul. Debbie is predeceased by her father and mother, Solon and Eleanor (Randall) Colby, and her brother, John R. Colby.

