Deborah A. Armitage, 68, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. She was the wife of R. Howard Armitage of Warwick, RI.
She was born in Laconia, NH, on January 13, 1953, the daughter to the late Leonard and Dorothy (nee Plummer) Forsberg. Deborah was educated at Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith, NH, and later worked in human resources at a large textile manufacturer in New Hampshire. For the next 30 years, Deborah worked in the restaurant industry in the Warwick, RI, area, the North Kingstown school system and various local nursing and assisted living facilities.
She is survived by her husband, R. Howard Armitage; daughter, Sarah Kendra of Coventry, RI; stepson, Kirk Armitage of Ontario, Canada; four grandchildren; and four siblings, Sue Stickney, Cathy Forsberg, John Forsberg and Robert Forsberg, all of Meredith, NH.
Due to the current restrictions and health concerns, all services will be private. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
