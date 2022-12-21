LACONIA — David M. Rivers, 83, of Amadeus Drive and Naples, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
David was born on July 30, 1939, in Saco, Maine, the son of the late Harry and Irene Rivers.
David spent his childhood in Andover, and moved to Sharon, Massachusetts, as a teen. There he met, Mary, his future wife, while at Sharon High School. David attended Springfield College and Boston University, where he earned his Master’s Degree. Both educators, David’s career as an independent school headmaster led them to Warsaw, Poland, Chicago, the Washington DC suburbs, and northern California. David and his family returned to Laconia in 1988 to be closer to extended family.
David had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and took beautiful nature photographs that adorn their home. He always had a twinkle in his eye and was up for a good laugh. At dinner parties (of which there were many), David loved to tell stories of his adventures growing up in the woods of New Hampshire and of their travels throughout Europe.
David was known for his kindness, treating everyone he met equally and with respect. He had a smile or remark at the ready and would go out of his way to gently help those in need. A sincerely devoted husband to Mary, they made a close and dynamic team — they played off each other’s strengths.
In his retirement, David enjoyed gatherings with friends and family. (He would spend hours searching to find the perfect Christmas gifts for his grandchildren.) He enjoyed gardening, classical music concerts, and reading books that ranged from philosophy to suspense thrillers. He will be remembered walking his beloved rescue dog, Lola.
David is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary (Richardson) Rivers; son, Michael Rivers and his wife, Vilma; daughter, Alison Rivers and her husband, Michael Kurdziel; seven grandchildren; and his sister, Sharon Rivers Leonard and her husband, Charles.
The family is planning a celebration of David's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (forestsociety.org), 54 Portsmouth St., Concord, NH, 03301, or the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia (uulaconia.org), 172 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
