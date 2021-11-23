BRISTOL — David F. Bartlett, 77, died Sunday, November 21, 2021 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Laconia, the youngest of three sons of Arlon and Mildred (Remick) Bartlett. David lived most of his life in the Newfound Area. He graduated from Bristol High School and went on to serve in the US Army during Vietnam. After his return, he worked for PSNH until his retirement.
The Bartlett family was locally known for their GMC dealership and later Arctic Cat snowmobiles. These connections influenced David’s activities. He enjoyed racing and riding snowmobiles. He was active with the Pemi and Bridgewater snowmobile clubs. He also loved to watch NASCAR racing and together with his wife Judy and often his grandchildren, they would load up the motor home and head to the different tracks to watch in person. For a few years, they were snow birds, taking the RV South for the winter months creating lots of memories for the whole family.
Very community oriented, in 1975 he became a founding member of the Bridgewater Fire Brigade. In 1979 he assumed the role of Chief, serving until 1996. David was instrumental in the Department joining the Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association as well as working to procure equipment and their first fire engine in 1980. Even after stepping down from his position as fire chief, he remained active as a Deputy and Engineer.
Family members include his wife of over 40 years, Judy (Goss) Bartlett of Bristol and her family which he considered his own: Theresa Palmer of Bristol; Louis Ottati III of Franklin; Wayne Ottati of Campton; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Raymond and Alfred Bartlett.
Services - A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Bridgewater Fire Department, 311 Mayhew Turnpike, Bridgewater, NH 03222.
To share a memory or leave on online condolence please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
