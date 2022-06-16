TILTON — Daryl J. Carrier, 40, of South Windy Road, passed away peacefully in his sleep after health complications, at his home on Friday, June 10, 2022.
Daryl was born on October 20, 1981 in Laconia, the son of Franklin D. Carrier and Betty (Page) Stafford.
He graduated from New Hampton Prep School in 2000. He was part of the 1999 NEPSAC Champions for football, and was inducted into the New Hampton Sports Hall of Fame. Daryl then attended Stetson University in Deland, FL, then earned his Associate degree in Graphic Design from Lakes Region Community College in Laconia.
Daryl worked for Life is Good in screen printing until they moved the operation out of the country. He also worked for Lowe’s in Tilton in receiving, stocking, and deliveries. Then Daryl worked for Walmart in Gilford in receiving, stocking, and the meat department. He had a fond love for all animals and children. He will be remembered as a ‘Gentle Giant.’ He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Daryl is survived by his mother, Betty Stafford and her husband James, of Laconia; his brothers, Delaney Carrier, and his wife Jennifer, of Franklin, and Jason Carrier of Manchester; his sisters, Lorie Kapplain, and her husband Bill, of Hill, Susan Williams, of Lenore, NC, and Melanie Gregorakas, and her husband Mark, of Dover; his step-sisters, Trisha Stafford of Gilford, and Heather Brissette, and her husband Matt, of Merrimack; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Franklin D. Carrier.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Daryl’s name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH, 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
