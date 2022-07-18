Darrell G. Hosmer, 54

Darrell Glenn Hosmer, born July 2, 1968, to Stanley Hosmer and Laura Hosmer-LaRoche, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2022, due to respiratory failure. He was 54.
Darrell attended Franklin schools before going into the workforce. He landed his favorite job working at Gold Star Sod Farm, previously located in Canterbury, where he would remain employed for 15 years before the business shut down operations. From there he went on to work at Meadowbrook US Cellular Pavilion in Gilford, before becoming disabled due to a back injury.
Darrell enjoyed riding motorcycles and weekend cookouts with family and friends. His favorite pastime activities were collecting Matchbox cars and playing with his grandchildren, teaching them how to ride bicycles, drive four-wheelers and letting them be his "little helpers" when working on cars.
He is survived by his mother; five children, Tammy Hosmer, Walter Hosmer, Tiffany Taylor, Brian Taylor, all of Franklin, and Amanda Thornton of St. Johnsbury, VT; significant other, Peggy Taylor of Franklin; sisters, Toni Smith of Meredith and Jennifer Carrier of Franklin; 14 grandchildren; five nieces; two aunts; and several cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, maternal and paternal grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.