GILFORD — Daniel W. "Bill" Bolduc, 77, peacefully passed away at his home on Monday, June 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Bolduc was born October 11, 1942 in Laconia, NH, the son of the late Donat and Delima (Campbell) Bolduc.
Mr. Bolduc was a lifelong resident of the Lakes Region. He attended Sacred Heart High School in Laconia. He served in the New Hampshire National Guard, worked for Lily Pond Mobile Home Sales for 20+ years, then he owned and operated two successful businesses Bolduc’s Electric and Bolduc’s Manufactured Home Service & Set Up.
Mr. Bolduc loved working and spending time with his family. When he was able to take time away from work he loved going camping in his motorhome. He enjoyed many trips camping in Maine and Florida with his wife, grandchildren and kids.
Mr. Bolduc is survived by his wife of 50 years Barbara Jean (Barth) Bolduc of Gilford, his daughter Winnifred (Winnie Bolduc) Stultz and husband Chris of Harrison, Maine, his son William (Billy) Bolduc and wife Tina of Gilford; four Grandchildren Andy Bolduc and wife Jaymie, Erica Bolduc, Amber Bolduc and significant other Derek Guay & Kaylee Bolduc; three brothers, Philip, Anthony and David Bolduc and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bolduc was predeceased by four brothers, Roland, Francis, Edmond & George Bolduc.
Mr. Bolduc was very fortunate and truly happy to have his family Amber, Billy & Tina Bolduc as his loving caregivers for the last nine and a half years.
Due to Covid- 19 concerns there will be No Services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
