SANBORNTON — Daniel J. Petrini, 75, of Sanbornton, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Dan had lived in Sanbornton since 1987 but he was a Boston, MA and West Roxbury boy through and through! He was predeceased by his parents, Francis Petrini and Primina (Regis) Petrini, his brother Richard Petrini, as well as his beloved wife, Joan Elizabeth (Conner) Petrini in December 1995.
Dan graduated from Boston English High School in 1962. He went on to Boston University and Long Island University and graduated with a degree in Natural Science Chemistry in 1967. He later received an MBA from Rivier College in 1979.
In 1968, he was inducted in the Army as a private. Four years later, he was discharged as a captain in the United States Army in field artillery. During his military career, he was a nuclear and chemical warfare instructor at Fort Sill, OK; an executive officer, a company commander and a night operations officer in Long Binh-Bien Hoa, Vietnam; and a post level officer at Fort Devens, MA where he was involved with all post activities and readiness training for post special forces. Dan was honorably discharged on March 1, 1972. Dan was very proud of his military career and felt all the training and job responsibilities he had while in the service shaped his business career and his life.
Dan and his wife, Joan Elizabeth Conner, were married on March 5, 1972 and had four children: Lorraine Petrini of Nottingham, NH, Pamela Mele of Ballston Spa, NY, Gregory Petrini of Hill, NH, and Brian Petrini of Laconia, NH. He also had 11 grandchildren: Andrew, Patrick and Sean Ferland; Nathaniel, Gabriel and Adaline Mele; Evrett and Rowan Petrini; Maddison, Penelope and Benjamin Petrini.
After the military, Dan became a labor relations human resource manager for Ingersoll Rand, W.R. Grace in Nashua and New Hampshire Ball Bearings in Laconia for a total of 20 years. He was also involved with plant safety and waste control.
Dan was involved with the business community as president of the Laconia Chamber in 1993, president of the Belmont Rotary in 1993 and a member at Saint Joseph’s Church in Belmont, NH. He was a guy who was always open to give a helping hand.
In 1995, Dan embarked on a new career as a landlord and businessman. He owned several apartment buildings in the Lakes Region, the Franklin Business Center and the Weirs Beach Motel and Cottages. Dan’s motto was work hard, belly up to the bar of life, be honest, have integrity and be responsible and God willing, you will be a success.
Family was always the most important issue for Dan. After his wife Joan’s death in 1995, he became the ‘shadow’ behind his four children, all of whom have become good citizens.
Dan loved to boat, swim, go out to eat, visit clubs, fix furniture and work hard in his business. He always had a gleam in his eye for all the ladies he met as a widower.
Dan was positive about life and just as positive about catching up with all his family who had passed. As a field artillery officer, he lived the paraphrased motto:
Into the valley of death I go.
Volleys to the left.
Volleys to the right
And I shall keep on marching
I will help and pick up comrades and family members as I go.
Someday I will sit with all of them at the Lord’s table and I will be waiting for all who follow and join us.
Stand tall, be proud, we are human beings.
--Captain Daniel Joseph Petrini
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face covering will be required. Only 40 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time, and only 80 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main St, Belmont, NH, 03220.
A Private Burial will be held at Union Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremation.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246 is assisting with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com
