Cornelius Gall

Neil was born in Utica, New York on April 16, 1933. At the age of five, Neil's parents introduced him to a small climb in the Adirondack Mountains of Blue Mountain. It was quite a climb for a five-year-old, but he made it. They took this trip every year while they lived in that part of the state.

Neil attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as a Physics major and because of the Korean War, he enrolled in the Army R.O.T.C. program. There he also played for the school orchestra, marching band, chess team and handball team. In addition, he was the host of a radio show on the local radio station. Neil graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physics degree and received a Distinguished Military Student Award.

