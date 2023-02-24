Cornelia Lyons, 69

MOULTONBOROUGH — Cornelia “Cindy” (Demogenes) Lyons, 69, a resident of Moultonborough, passed away at her home on Monday, Feb. 20, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, and was the daughter of the late Elias and Theodora (Kokinacis) Demogenes.
Cindy was the beloved wife of Jim and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage.
She was the loving mother of three sons, which was her life’s work and she excelled at it. Her outgoing personality and contagious smile made her the favorite of most everyone she met. She loved family, tennis, the Red Sox, and the New England Patriots.
In addition to her loving husband, Cindy is survived by sons Eli, Pete and Joe; her grandson, Beckham; her brother, Nic;, and all that were lucky enough to have met her.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, Massachusetts.
Funeral will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from the Dracut Funeral Home at 8:45 a.m., followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m., at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, Massachusetts. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cindy’s memory to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association at LRVNA.org or the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854, holytrinitylowell.com.
Funeral directors are Paul A. Hardy Jr. and Jennifer Lebaropoulos Hardy. For directions and online guestbook, visit dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.
