BELMONT — Colin Henry "Tony" Williams, 80, of Dutile Road, passed away on Jan. 21, at his home.
Tony was born on Aug. 11, 1942, in Plymouth, the son of the late Charles and Marjorie (Manning) Williams.
Tony served in the U.S. Navy, assigned to the first nuclear powered aircraft carrier, the USS Enterprise, being a plank owner. He also worked at Quin-T Corporation, now 3M, for many years and from there he retired, giving him time to enjoy his grand- and great-grandchildren, as well as their horses, dogs and cats.
Tony is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lena (DeHart) Williams; as well as his son, Steven A. Williams and his wife Kim, along with their four daughters, Shawna, Laura, Jamie and Paula, and grandchildren; his daughter, Tammy Donohue with her husband Michael with their four children, Brent, Timothy, Heather and Heidi, and grandchildren; his sister, Norma Raymond; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Colin is predeceased by four siblings, Patricia, Maryanne, Patrecia and Charles Jr.
There will be no services. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, as he was a lover of animals.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
