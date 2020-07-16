Robert E. Belford left this world to be in the presence of our Lord and Savior on July 6, 2020. Bob was born in Laconia, New Hampshire on December 4, 1924 to the late Joseph and Agnes Belford. He was one of two children.
Bob was an exceptionally patriotic man and served his country for 38 years in the United States Navy and as an officer in the United States Army where he participated in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Retiring at the rank of Colonel, his actions during these conflicts led to his being decorated with the Legion of Merit w/2 oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star, Gallantry Cross with Gold Star and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal w/one oak leaf cluster and the Joint Service Commendation Medal.
Upon his retirement, Bob devoted his civilian life to his wife, Diane, settling in the beautiful countryside of rural Virginia where Bob became active in his church and community. He loved fox hunting with Casanova Hunt, skiing and the numerous adventures with Diane, his children and his many friends.
Bob leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Diane Belford; children, Jill Dunbar (David) of North Carolina, Robert Belford (Waree) of Arkansas, Charlene Fellows (Robert) of New Hampshire; grandchildren, Candice Stovall (Jonathan) of North Carolina, Parker Dunbar (Erika) of Pennsylvania, Brandon Morsey of Florida, Jennifer Morsey of Florida, Kristen Kawa (Jason) of Florida, Vincent Belford of Arkansas and Carissa Belford of Arkansas; 13 great-grandchildren; niece, Pam Richards (Claude), nephew, Peter Belford, and close family friend, Camilla Holte of Norway. Bob is predeceased by a son, Scott Morsey.
A celebration of his life will be held at his farm later this Fall and subsequent interment at Arlington National Cemetery to be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piedmont Environmental Council PECVA Donation or Christ Church 95 Green St. Warrenton, VA 20186. Online condoleces may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.