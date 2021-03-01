Cody L. Stephenson

Cody Lee Stephenson passed away February 20, 2021.
He graduated from Mascoma High School in Canaan, NH. He loved welding, gaming, the great outdoors, and hanging out with family and friends.
He joins his father, Edwin Lee Stephenson and uncle, Ron Stephenson; great-grandmother, meme Elizabeth Jane LeClair; and step-grandfather, Carl Gahagan Jr. (NhHobo) in Heaven.
He leaves behind his mother, Dana Marie (Dow) Stephenson, step-father, Walter Gahagan Sr.; sister, Shilleen Stephenson; nephew, Edwin (Dallas), brother, Mathew Higgins; step-brother, Wally Gahagan Jr.; aunt, Betty Stephenson, Ryan and Casey Stephenson; grandparents, Charles and Mary Dow; Auntie Renée and Melissa Dow; Uncle, Chuck Dow, Uncle and Auntie, Daniel and Heather Dow; and many cousins and friends who all love him and are going to miss him so dearly.
He has left our lives too soon. He is a beautiful soul who cared about everyone over himself and always worried about others first. This is not goodbye sweet boy of mine, it’s until we meet again kiddo. Mommy loves you! Sending hugs and kisses to heaven to you!
A celebration of Cody Lee Stephenson’s life will be held in the summer and maybe a bike run in his honor in the future to bring awareness to depression.
