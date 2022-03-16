Codi J. Gainer-Davis

A beautiful soul has returned home. Codi Jack Gainer-Davis left this earthly place March 14, 2022.
Codi is survived by his mother, Jodi Gainer; his father, John Gainer; his twin brother, Jacob Gainer; his sister, Sabrina Gainer; his wife, Amber Gainer; his son, Jameson and daughter, Jaide. He is also survived by lots of aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.
Codi was a loving son, loyal husband, dedicated father and devoted brother. He had an impish grin and a subtlety about him that would captivate you. He could always see the best in bad situations, would always be that shoulder to cry on, that listening ear, or voice of reason. He was quite simply one of the best human beings ever to walk this earth.
Services for Codi will be on March 19, 2022 at Bailey’s Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster, NH.
