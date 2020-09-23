BLOOMFIELD, CT — Cissy Schaller Glassman died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Seabury Meadows Memory Support Center in Bloomfield, CT at the age of 103 from Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Haskell, NJ on March 15, 1917, daughter of the late Morris and Gussie Schaller. When she was 17, Cissy’s family moved to Hartford where her parents owned and operated several businesses including The Original Crispy Corn Shop in Hartford. She was a resident of Bloomfield, CT from 1953 until her passing.
Cissy attended the Morse School of Business and graduated from Hartford Secretarial School. She began a 28 year career at CIGNA, retiring in 1985 as the Administrative Assistant in the Facilities Engineering department.
She was a member of ARMDI (American Red Mogen David for Israel); JWI (Jewish Women International, formerly B’nai Brith); was a life member of Hadassah; and a member of the Sgt. John Levitow Post #45 Jewish War Veterans.
She was married to Louis H. Glassman from 1944 until his passing from cancer in 1978. They had two sons, Dr. Robert (Louise) Glassman of Naples, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, IN; and Alan (Jan) Glassman of Naples, FL and Center Barnstead, NH, formerly of Granby CT; and a daughter, Deborah (Joel) Kent of Windsor, CT. She leaves six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in Wethersfield, CT on September 22.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cissy’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at Alz.org; Seabury Charitable Foundation, 200 Seabury Drive, Bloomfield, CT 06002 (or Seaburylife.org); The Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117; or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
