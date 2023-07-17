Christine M. Lamontagne, 92

Christine M. Lamontagne, 92

BELMONT — Christine Marie Lamontagne, 92, of Magnolia Lane, passed to eternal life on Friday, July 14, at home with family by her side and in her heart.

Christine was born on Dec. 16, 1930, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late John Malloy and Christine (Bracken) Malloy. After marrying her beloved Charlie Lamontagne in 1954, they resided in Princeton, New Jersey, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Woburn, Massachusetts and Wentworth. Over her many years, Christine built loving and lasting relationships with so many. Her overflowing kindness touched those privileged to cross paths in her world.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.