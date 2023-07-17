Christine M. Lamontagne, 92

BELMONT — Christine Marie Lamontagne, 92, of Magnolia Lane, passed to eternal life on Friday, July 14, at home with family by her side and in her heart.
Christine was born on Dec. 16, 1930, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late John Malloy and Christine (Bracken) Malloy. After marrying her beloved Charlie Lamontagne in 1954, they resided in Princeton, New Jersey, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Woburn, Massachusetts and Wentworth. Over her many years, Christine built loving and lasting relationships with so many. Her overflowing kindness touched those privileged to cross paths in her world.
Christine worked as a teacher in Newton Public Schools and principal at Wentworth Elementary School. Her most notable and respected work was raising her children, providing a loving and enriching home and an enduring value of family and faith. Christine will be lovingly remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor, intelligence, generosity, humility, love for family and her love for God.
Christine is survived by her sons, Christopher Lamontagne and his wife Luanne, Sean Lamontagne and his wife Cindy; her daughters, Michele Aguiar and Kara Robdau and her husband Paul; daughter-in-law, Christine (Megin) Lamontagne; 10 grandchildren, Monique Lamontange, Hilary (Lamontagne) Badger, Brian Lamontagne, Michael Lamontagne, Steven Lamontagne, Samantha Aguiar, Eric Aguir, Lucas Robdau, Caleb Robdau and Alison Lamontagne; and three great-grandchildren, Charles Daley, Bennett Badger and Layla Lamontagne. Christine is predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Charles W. Lamontagne; sons, Charles W. Lamontagne Jr. and Lee Lamontagne; and daughter, Elizabeth Lamontange; and her siblings, John, Leo, Katherine and Mary.
Calling hours will be held Monday, July 24, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m., St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main St., Belmont, NH 03220.
Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Plymouth.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
