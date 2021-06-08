LACONIA — Christina Marie Pescinski, 50, of Swan Mill Road, McMinnville, TN, formerly of Tilton, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 31, 2021, while visiting family.
Christina was born on September 21, 1970 in Laconia, the daughter of Robert and Francis (Jones) Powell.
Christina studied as a Certified Nursing Assistant, worked as a Tax Clerk for the State of NH and was an arts and crafts enthusiast.
In addition to her parents, Christina is survived by her husband, James “Jimmy” Pescinski of McMinnville, TN; three sons, Stephen Powell of Belmont, Zachary Kniskern of Portland, ME, and Hunter Pescinski of Belmont; a daughter, Jessica Langford of Charlotte, NC; four grandchildren, Shelby Langford, Bailey Powell, Astrid Kniskern, and Beau Kniskern; a brother, Robert Powell of Laconia; three sisters, Pat Campbell of Tilton, Sherry Guyer of Sanbornton, and Angela Camire of Bradford; ten nieces and five nephews.
Christina was a loving person with an amazing ability to listen, understand and to see past a person’s faults. She will be missed.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Franklin.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
