GILFORD — Chester Lyman Fox III, 63, passed away on Nov. 20, at his home.
Chester was born on Aug. 18, 1959, in Winchester, Massachusetts, to Dorothy (Scott) Fox and the late Chester Fox Jr. A Massachusetts native, he moved to Maine as a young adult where he made many strong and lasting friendships. He settled in Gilford in 1987 to be close to his mother after his father’s passing.
Chester worked diligently for most of his life as a machinist. He valued hard work and instilled the same work ethic in his children.
Throughout his life, Chester was loving, generous and caring toward his family and friends, especially toward his children and his many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed cooking and loved taking care of his family. He loved music, NASCAR racing, and all New England sports. He had a big sweet tooth, and would always share his candy. He took great pride in his classic cars, especially his unique gold truck. Chester was a caring, protective friend to many. His kind heart, loyalty and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Chester is survived by his two daughters, Kendra Fox and Nicole Fox; two sons, Chester Fox IV and Ryan Burke; two grandchildren, Branson and Calian Fox; and his wife of 30 years, Kate Fox. He is also survived by his brother, Terrance Fox and his wife Liz Fox; and sister, Cheryle Malia and her husband John Malia, a close friend of Chester’s. He is survived by his many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as his mother, Dorothy Fox, who was one of the most important people in his life.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, 2-4 p.m. at the Gilford Community Church Fellowship Hall, 19 Potter Hill Road.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.