ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Charles Woodbury, 89, formerly of Gilmanton, NH, passed peacefully on January 8, 2021, at the Venice Hospice House in Venice, FL, after a brief illness. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loyal friend.
Charles, known by friends and family as Woody, was born in Ayer, Massachusetts, on April 5, 1931, to Charles Woodbury Sr. and Elsie (Stickney) Woodbury Mineart. He attended Nashua High School and then enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he would serve for nearly 22 years as a non-commissioned officer.
Senior Master Sargent Woodbury completed several special trainings throughout his tenure in the Air Force including training in Explosive Ordinance Disposal, becoming an EOD Technician in the early sixties. He was a decorated veteran receiving the Bronze Star and several other commendations.
After his retirement from the Air Force in 1969, Woody worked as an executive director for Boy Scouts of America. In 1974, he moved his family to their summer home on Rocky Pond in Gilmanton, New Hampshire. Shortly after his return to New Hampshire, he purchased Belmont Hardware. He owned and operated his family business until his retirement in 1989.
It was then that he, and the love of his life, Lola made their way south to Englewood, Florida. Woody was an active member at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Englewood, Florida, as well as St. Josephs in Belmont, NH. He proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister at both parishes. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, achieving the rank of 4th degree Knight. Always the man in charge, Woody could always be found chairing one of many committees at the Saint Francis of Assisi parish. Woody and Lola loved to travel and were fortunate to visit sites all over the world. He also loved to dance and continued to do so well into his 89th year!
Charles is survived by four sons, Steven Woodbury and his wife Susan of Gilmanton, Robert and his partner Cindy of Belmont, Thomas of Englewood, FL, and James and his wife Celeste of Belmont; and one daughter, Wanda White and her husband James of Gilmanton. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Eulogia (Cortes) Woodbury.
Services will be held later in the spring due to Covid-19 issues.
