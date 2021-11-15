GLOVER, Vt. — Charles H. Moulton, 83, died Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Union House Nursing Home after a brief illness. He was born in Campton, NH on August 27, 1938 son of Harold Moulton and Adeline (French) Robinson. He lived most of his life in the Ashland and Bristol areas. He was a graduate of Bristol High School and went on to work for years as an auto mechanic. He owned and operated Moulton’s Getty and Bristol Tire & Battery. He ventured into owning his own dump trucks and long hauling tractor trailers. After selling his own businesses he went on to work for Belknap Subaru until he retired.
Charlie loved the outdoors and spent much of his free time hunting, fishing, and camping. An accomplished musician, he played guitar, mandolin, harmonica, and accordion as part of “The Country Gents Band." When he was not able to get outside, he enjoyed woodworking and refinishing furniture. While living in Bristol, he was active in the community. He was member and Past Grand Lion of the Bristol Lions Club and a past member of Union Lodge F & AM and various other local organizations.
He married Janet Rice in 1959 and they raised four children. He is survived by daughters, Teresa Moulton of Alexandria and Karen Schweizer of Groton; sons, Gary Moulton of Rumney and John Moulton of Bridgewater; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Harry Moulton of Beecher Falls, VT, Kenny Moulton of Billings, MT and Stanley A. Moulton of Campton; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Stanley Earl Moulton from Bristol; and sister, Marguerite Hoyesen. He also leaves behind his companion, Claudie (Rose) Eastman and care giver, Deb Sperry, both of Beecher Falls, Vt.
Services - A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol and a celebration of life gathering directly after at the Bridgewater Town Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Bristol Community Services 24 N. Pleasant St, Bristol, NH 03222.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
