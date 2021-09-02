LACONIA — It is with great sorrow that we had to say goodbye to our loving son Casey James Lasell after a tragic hiking accident on Monday, August 9, 2021. Casey passed away peacefully at the UVM Medical Center on Thursday, August 12, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.
Casey was born on January 12, 1987 in Laconia. He lived his life to its fullest each day and brought all those around him happiness and love.
Casey was a Boy Scout, a member of the Laconia High School marching band, symphonic band, pit orchestra, jazz band and the Lakes Region Music Festival. He played many instruments in the Band including drums, trombone and bass. He was also a part of the cross country running team, cross country ski team, and the Gunstock downhill ski racing team. Through middle and high school Casey and his brothers were Civil Air Patrol Cadets with the local Hawk Squadron from 2000 to 2004 and received the rank of 2nd Lieutenant and the Billy Mitchell award.
Casey attended the New Hampshire Technical Institute and graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2012 with a degree in chemical engineering. He worked at a number of local companies including Vutek, NH Ball Bearings, and most recently at Lydall in Rochester, and holds numerous patents.
Casey was smart as a whip and was excited about life, science, sci-fi, and all that is currently unknown. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker, talented skier, and world traveler. His love of the natural world led him to become an avid mycologist and mushroom hunter. He also loved his dogs and all furry pets. His tastes were as unique as his personality: he had an awesome fashion sense that sometimes featured his metallic gold suit, and hats most of us would never go near.
Casey will be sorely missed by his parents, Don and Janet Lasell of Laconia; older brother, Aaron of New Durham; younger brothers, Matthew and Ian of Manchester; partner Julia LaFleur; and his many, dear friends for whom Casey cared about deeply. Casey is survived by loving aunts and uncles, Sara Beane, Kathy and Gary Cook, Barbara Combs, Lois Warren, Harry Jr., and Wayne and Kathy Lasell; and cousins, Jennifer Ebel, Heather Ryan, Jeffrey Beane, Adam and Seth Cook, Bobby and Mike Rose, Scott, Chris and Sarah Lasell, Bill Warren, and Tristan and Kyle Lasell. Casey is predeceased by his grandparents, Reginald and Irene Adams of Gilford, and Harry and Polly Lasell of Springfield, Vermont.
The family would like to thank Stowe Mountain Rescue and all of the many people who assisted and joined in this brave rescue.
For those who wish the family suggest memorial contributions in Casey’s name be made to Stowe Mountain Rescue, PO Box 730, Stowe, VT 05672, dps.stowevt.gov/smr/ or to Ramblin' Vewe Farm, 637 Morrill St, Gilford, NH 03249, ramblinvewefarm.org/.
Services will be held at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH, on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
