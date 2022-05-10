Carolyn R. Harlow, 92

CENTER HARBOR — Carolyn Rae Harlow, 92, of Center Harbor, died May 7, 2022 at her home, after a period of declining health.
Born in Melrose, Massachusetts on October 22, 1929, she was the daughter of Frank O. and Marion (Spinney) Spinney.
Carolyn grew up in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School, class of 1947, and the Chamberlain School of Decorating and Retailing, class of 1949.
Carolyn was employed as a department manager for Montgomery Ward, in Nashua for many years.
Carolyn enjoyed doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles, golf, playing bridge and taking cruises. She also loved to take road trips thru the New Hampshire countryside.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 44 years, Richard “Dick” W. Harlow of Center Harbor; her sons, Kenneth “Rick” Sandstrom, Gary Sandstrom and his wife Bonnie; granddaughter, Kelly. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Robert Harlow and his wife Kathy, Richie Harlow and his wife Debbie; her special niece, Sandy Sullivan and her husband Michael; her step-grandchildren, Patrick and his wife Erica, Beth and her husband Jon, Matt, Alex, Brandon, Jordan, Cameron, and Madison; her step-great-grandchildren, Brady, Everly, Chase and Liv.
A private graveside service will be held in the Homeland Cemetery in Bristol. The Rev. John Eaton will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Carolyn’s memory to the Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH. 03253 or www.lrvna.org/donate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Harlow family with their arrangements. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
