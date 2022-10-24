LACONIA — Carol Gammon, 65, of Laconia, passed peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Mountain Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Franklin, following a period of declining health.
Carol was born on May 13, 1957, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Armand and Theresa (Fogg) Belanger.
Carol grew up in Laconia and lived there her entire life. She attended local schools and graduated from Laconia High School in 1975. She worked as a checkout clerk at local grocery markets. In 1977, she married the late David J. Gammon III and started a family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends. She enjoyed playing her guitar and listening to country music. She also loved her dog and cats.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Kelly Gammon of Franklin; grandchildren, Ashley Gammon, Dylan Duclos, and Brenden Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Zaiden Riccardi and Anna Robertson; her brothers, Richard Belanger and his partner Frances Castaldini and Norman Belanger and his partner Suzanne Gardner; sisters-in-laws, Sheila Bartlett and Sharon Robillard; a brother-in-law, Harvey Gammon; and several aunts and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Gloria Gammon-Rall and a sister-in-law, Sheryl Gammon Jorgensen.
In accordance to Carol’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Carol’s name be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.