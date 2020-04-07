PLYMOUTH — Carl Myron Granger Jr. died unexpectedly on April 5, 2020, just shy of his 77th birthday, at his home in Plymouth, with his daughters by his side.
Carl was born April 24, 1943, to Carl Granger Sr. and Mildred Currier in Laconia. After graduating from Laconia High School, he then went on to serve in the armed forces from 1962 to 1969 during the Vietnam War.
Carl was predeceased by his father, Carl Granger Sr.; his mother, Mildred Currier, of Laconia; his sister, Joyce Marshall, of Vermont; and brother Richard Granger of Arizona.
Carl's memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring daughters, Julia Marsh of Concord, Monica Granger of Laconia, and Tonya Granger of Ashland; his grandchildren, Dylan, Alexia, Amber, Ashley, Allyssa, and Allisson; and great-grandson Grayson.
Carl was a hard-working family man where he worked in management at many grocery markets until his retirement at the age of 62. Anyone who ever met Carl will never forget his infectious smile. He was the most kind-hearted man you’ll ever meet. Carl was a loving, devoted father, loved by many.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.