NEW HAMPTON — Brian A. Love, 72, a former resident of Northfield, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at his home. He was born in Concord on May 27, 1950, the son of the late Fred E. and Dorothy (Gullage) Love.
Brian attended college after graduating from high school and began his career as a salesman. He was employed for many years with Rubbermaid as a salesman. Brian attended St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Tilton for many years. He enjoyed collecting coins, had a passion for woodworking and spending time with his family and friends.
Brian and his former wife, Kathleen Love of Hooksett had five children, Christopher Love of Austin, TX, Matthew Love of Portland, OR, Courtney Love who died in 2020, Benjamin Love of Franklin and their daughter, Meghann Barilla of Littleton, CO; He has four grandchildren, Ragan, Zack, Madyson and Chloe Love; two sisters, Donna Love of Franklin and Marie Ballam of Loudon; and his two brothers, Jerry Love of Wentworth and Fred Love Jr. of Tilton.
A graveside service for Brian will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in St. John Cemetery in Tilton.
