Brian A. Love, 72

NEW HAMPTON — Brian A. Love, 72, a former resident of Northfield, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at his home. He was born in Concord on May 27, 1950, the son of the late Fred E. and Dorothy (Gullage) Love.

Brian attended college after graduating from high school and began his career as a salesman. He was employed for many years with Rubbermaid as a salesman. Brian attended St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Tilton for many years. He enjoyed collecting coins, had a passion for woodworking and spending time with his family and friends.

