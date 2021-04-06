Brent Knox, 67

MOULTONBOROUGH — Brent Eric Knox, age 67, of Moultonborough, NH, passed away peacefully at his home on March 30th.
Born on October 24, 1953,in Rochester, NH, Brent remained a lifelong resident of NH and spent the past 42 years at his home in Moultonborough where he raised his family. Brent owned and operated a successful contracting business, maintaining and restoring many homes in the Lakes Region area.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and never missed his morning cup of coffee or his afternoon call with his sister Brenda. He was a good man, an honest man, a strong man, and an incredibly hard worker. A man of integrity, he took pride in everything he did — no matter how big or small the task. He was a generous man who loved his family and close friends fiercely, he was our rock.
Brent was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Knox Jr. (1964) and Elaine (Hebert) Knox (2000); his brother Alan Knox (2000), his brother Carl Knox (1966), his wife of 31 years, C. Daphne Knox (2003) and their son Eric Knox (2006). Brent was also predeceased by his loving partner Judy Kayser (2019).
He leaves to honor his memory his daughter, Susan Knox; his granddaughter, Catherine Gorman; his twin sister, Brenda Anthony; brother, Bruce Knox; sister, Donna Knox; and his nieces, Robin Stoddard and Wendy Clarke.
We will miss him more than words can express and will continue to cherish every second we had with him.
No services will be held at this time. Condolences can be mailed to 192 Governor Wentworth Highway, Moultonborough, NH 03254. In lieu of flowers please feel free to honor Brent’s memory by donating to his favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
