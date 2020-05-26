BELMONT — Bradley “Brad” David Bailey, 48, of Bean Hill Road, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home.
Brad was born on February 18, 1972, in Laconia, NH, son of the late Wayne L. Bailey and Carol I. (Lefebvre) Makris. Brad graduated from Laconia High School and worked as a machinist for SMC Aerospace.
Brad enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating on the lake and spending time with his three children whom he loved dearly.
Brad is survived by his son, Mason Owen Bailey of Belmont; two daughters, Miah Rae Bailey and Bree Mackenzie Bailey, both of Belmont; step-father, George Makris and his wife, Cathie of Meredith; two brothers, Lee Bailey and his wife, Jennifer of Center Harbor, and Shawn Makris and his wife, Leyla of Vista, California; three sisters, Wendy Cruz and her husband, Robert of Strafford, Lea Klock and her husband, Thomas of Meredith, and Stacey Makris of Concord; one niece, Meghan Stafford Stephens and her husband, Mark; and one nephew, Hudson Lee Bailey.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Brad’s name to New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, ATTN: Business Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.