LACONIA — Blanche M. Cherrette, 100, passed away peacefully at the Laconia Rehabilitation Nursing Home Genesis on Jan. 19, after a period of declining health.
Blanche was born in Laconia on Jan. 1, 1921, to the late Adelard and Matilda (Boutin) Cyr. She was married to the late Bill Cherrette for 57 years.
She worked as a bagger for Shaw's Supermarket for many years and in 1994 she won the Laconia Shaw's Best Bagger award. She was a dedicated employee and well known for her bagging skills. Blanche was also a feisty and spirited individual. She was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish.
Blanche leaves behind nieces Sandra Kingston, Campton; Lucille Philipps, Laconia; Suzanne Nelson, North Conway; Lisa Mazzochi, Strafford; Patricia Ballantyne and Pauline Hill of Belmont; and Debbie Davis-Timberlake, Loudon; and nephews Andrew LaRose, Harbor City, California; and Paul LaRose, Gilford. Along with Blanche's parents and her husband William E. Cherrette, who passed in 2013, she is predeceased by her sisters Lydia LaRose in 2016 and Angeline LaRose Jan. 14, and her brother-in-law, Charles Hildreth, Sr. on Jan. 18.
Adhering to the guidelines of the state of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Mass intention will be held for Blanche on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish, 291 Union Ave.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Laconia Rehabilitation Nursing Center Genesis and to Compassus Hospice Help for the exceptionally compassionate care that they provided to Blanche.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Hospice Help, 155 Fleet St., Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
